Baku hosts high-level meeting on COP29

The 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” got underway on Wednesday in Baku as a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center welcomed some 100 participants.During the first day, discussions will be held across eight panels.One of the panel discussions will take place in Zangilan district. The event will conclude on June 21.

News.Az