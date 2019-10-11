Baku hosts international conference marking 10th anniversary of Nakhchivan Agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement has been held at the Parliament of Azerbaijan in Baku.

Addressing the event, first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov highlighted the history and activity of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. He noted that ties between the Turkic-speaking states have developed considerably over the past 10 years. “Great leader Heydar Aliyev attached special significance to the development of the relations between the Turkic-speaking states. And today this policy is successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev,” Ziyafat Asgarov noted.

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking States Altynbek Mamaiusupov underlined thatthe President of Azerbaijan always demonstrates a delicate attitude to the development of the relations among the Turkic-speaking states. “Establishment of TURKPA is a great contribution to this, ” he added.

The conference continued with plenary sessions on the theme “A new stage in development of Turkic unity”.

News.Az

