Baku hosts international conference “Mine Action – The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals”

The second international humanitarian conference on “Mine Action – The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals” is underway in Baku, News.Az reports.

Prior to the conference, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the event, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev read out the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants.

The first day of the conference was held in Aghdam on May 25. During the visit, the participants got acquainted with the reconstruction works and watched the match of the amputee football players who were injured in mine explosions. They also visited the demining area where ANAMA operates and watched the process of demining by explosion.

The 2nd international humanitarian demining conference hosted by Azerbaijan brought together about 190 representatives from 51 countries - former heads of state and government, members of the parliaments of a number of countries, the leadership of the UN headquarters, representatives of influential international organizations, institutions operating in the field of demining, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The conference will wrap up today.

