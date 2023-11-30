Baku hosts international conference on 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on the theme "Human Rights - 75 Baku Conference: Promoting universality and indivisibility to address global and national challenges" dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The conference, co-organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, the United Nations Office in the country and Azerbaijan's Bar Association, brings together representatives of public institutions, international organizations and civil society institutions.

