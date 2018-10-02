Baku hosts international conference on 90th anniversary of prominent statesman Murtuz Alasgarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference marking the 90th anniversary of prominent statesman, well-known public and political figure, honored lawyer, professor Murtuz Alasgarov has been held at Baku State University, AZERTAC reports.

Prior to the conference, the event participants visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the grave of the prominent statesman.

A bas-relief to Murtuz Alasgarov then was unveiled in front of the chair of Constitutional Law at Law Department of the university.

In his opening remarks, rector of Baku State University Abel Maharramov highlighted the outstanding professor’s invaluable services in the field of law.

