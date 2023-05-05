Baku hosts international conference on foreign policy priorities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference themed “The Foreign Policy Priorities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev” was held in Baku on Friday.

The event was co-organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sponsored by bp Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Delivering a keynote speech at the conference, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the AIR Center, spoke about the successes Azerbaijan achieved in all areas in the period after the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power. He stressed that Azerbaijan’s internal stability was secured by Heydar Aliyev and the strategic decision made by the National Leader paved the way for the development of Azerbaijan.

Shafiyev also spoke about the work done by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of energy.

“The energy sector was one of the priorities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. After Heydar Aliyev came to power, Azerbaijan established cooperation with international organizations, at the same time, the country's foreign policy was formed. Azerbaijan’s economy developed. This successful policy made Azerbaijan become a leading country in the region,” he added.

Urkhan Alakbarov, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration, praised the work done by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern and independent Azerbaijan, towards ensuring the country’s development.

Later on, the conference featured panel sessions.

News.Az