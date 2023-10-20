Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts international conference on France’s colonial policy

An international conference on the topic "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital.

Representatives from 14 countries and marine territories under French colonial rule (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica, are attending the conference, News.Az reports.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was formed on July 6, 2023, in Baku, by participants in the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" as part of the ministerial assembly of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was presided over by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations in various parts of the world that are still subject to colonization even in the twenty-first century.

