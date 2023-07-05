Baku hosts international conference on “Middle East-Caucasus Connection: Security and Cooperation”

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference, themed “Middle East-Caucasus Connection: Security and Cooperation” was held in Baku on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

The event was attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Israel, Georgia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, as well as from other Caucasus and Middle East countries.

The conference participants discussed a wide range of challenges to security as well as opportunities for cooperation.

