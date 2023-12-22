Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts international event on decolonization dialogues

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku hosts international event on decolonization dialogues

An international event on "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

The event’s main objective is to establish a platform for addressing the global challenge of colonization.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      