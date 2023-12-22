Baku hosts international event on decolonization dialogues

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international event on "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

The event’s main objective is to establish a platform for addressing the global challenge of colonization.

News.Az