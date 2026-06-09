Baku hosts “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States”

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A two-day international event titled "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" commenced in Baku on Tuesday.

Organized with the support of the Council of the Banking Associations of the Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, the Kazakhstan Association of Financiers, and other partner institutions, the summit is designed as a high-level platform to accelerate the integration of regional and Turkic-speaking countries’ financial systems into the global financial space, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the summit, participants will discuss key trends in the global banking and finance sector for 2026. The event aims to strengthen regional cooperation, harmonization of regulations, integration of payment systems, development of correspondent banking relationships and more, promote international partnerships, and foster a shared financial vision.

The discussions will feature topics, such as digital transformation in banking payments and settlement systems; open banking and API ecosystems; AI-driven finance and automation; fraud prevention and cybersecurity; compliance, anti-money laundering (AML/CFT); alternative banking (including Islamic Finance); sustainable and green finance; investment and growth opportunities; human capital, skills and financial education and more.

The summit brings together local, regional, and global banking and finance executives, international institutions, technology, hardware and software providers, other vendors, regulators, startups, international experts, investors and more.

News.Az