Baku hosts int’l conference on health environment and mine-free life

An International Forum on “Healthy Environment and Mine-Free Life to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, organized by Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), has today kicked in Baku, News.Az reports.

First, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency presented its stand.

Then, a video highlighting the demining activities in Azerbaijan was screened.

Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations Aygun Aliyeva, Head of division at the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli, Chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee of the Milli Majlis Sadiq Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Demining Agency Vugar Suleymanov, Deputy Head of the Ombudsman's Office Rashid Rumzade, head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi, Chairman of the International Eurasian Press Fund Umud Mirzayev, NGOs and media representatives are attending the event.

News.Az