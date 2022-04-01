Baku hosts int’l conference on humanitarian mine action

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference, entitled “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs”, kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, Head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Peter Michalko and others attend the conference.

Participants will share best practices and discuss what can be done more and better to ensure safer and more sustainable futures.

The conference is co-organized by ANAMA and UNDP.

News.Az