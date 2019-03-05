Baku hosts int’l conference on illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, an international conference, titled “Illegality of economic and other activities in and with regar

The conference aims to hold discussions in presence of international lawyers and experts regarding illegal activities of Armenia and representatives of other countries in the internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories occupied as a result of the Armenian military aggression, as well as to define the legal aspects and consequences of these activities, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov and an UNESCO representative made opening speeches at the event.

The conference featured panel session on the topics “International legal framework on illegal activities in militarily-occupied territories,” “Third-party obligations and responsibilities in international law,” and “An international assessment of illegal activities in occupied territories.”

Representatives of several state bodies, foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as members of local and foreign scientific circles attended the conference.

News.Az

