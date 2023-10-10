Baku hosts “Livable and sustainable heritage cities” international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference, themed “Livable and sustainable heritage cities”, kicked off in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The conference is co-organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), News.Az reports.

The conference opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, the special representation of the President in Shusha, the Ministry of Culture, the State Tourism Agency and other institutions.

The conference focuses on the management of historical cities, preservation and restoration of historical monuments, as well as sustainable tourism, digital transformation in historical cities and reserves, organization of museum work and other issues.

