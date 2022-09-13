Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan working group on Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular meeting of the Joint Working Group on the delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has been held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Borders and the Caspian Sea Khalaf Khalafov, and the Turkmen delegation by Director of the Caspian Sea Institute, Special Representative of Turkmenistan for the Caspian Sea Murad Atajanov.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the provisions of the draft agreement on the delimitation of the bottom of the Caspian Sea between the two countries were discussed.

The parties agreed to continue the negotiation process on the above issue.

News.Az