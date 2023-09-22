Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish military lawyers

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, the International Military Cooperation Department hosted a meeting of experts specialized in military law.

At the meeting, issues of exchange of experience on military legislation, integration of military legislative acts of the fraternal country into the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, development of a mechanism for the application of international law and conventions in combat and operational situation were discussed in detail, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides also exchanged views on the study of advanced experience in the military service activities of lawyers, their education abroad, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation and a number of other issues.

