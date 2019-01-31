Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani-German high-level working group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosts the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijani-German high-level working group, Trend reports Jan. 31.

The co-chairman of the working group, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov informed the guests about the reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Mammadov said that successful reforms create favorable conditions for sustainable economic growth.

The work carried out has increased the attractiveness of the country for foreign investors. The success achieved is also reflected in reports of international organizations, he said.

In particular, Azerbaijan showed a record improvement regarding its rank in Doing Business 2019, improving its position by 32 steps and entering the list of ten reformer countries.

The meeting discussed the attraction of German companies to the Free Economic Zone in Alat settlement, the implementation of cargo transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The guests were also informed about the implementation of preventive measures to suppress Armenian provocations.

In turn, the Director-General for External Economic Policy at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, a co-chairman of the working group Eckhard Franz noted that the issues discussed at the meeting will make a significant contribution to the development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The meeting participants also discussed the possibilities for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the areas of investment, industry and tourism, the work done after the seventh meeting of the working group, as well as the challenges ahead.

