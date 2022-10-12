Meeting of CIS Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces kicks off in Baku

The regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states began its work today in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military sphere in the CIS countries, sign the final protocols, prepare a joint work plan for the forthcoming year, as well as exchange views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

