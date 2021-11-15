Baku hosts meeting of military legal experts of Azerbaijan and Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the annual plan of military cooperation signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, a meeting of military legal experts of the two countries was held in Baku on November 15, Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

At the expert meeting on military law, a mutual exchange of experience on military legislation was held, issues of administrative execution and carrying out the line of duty investigation, studying advanced experience in the field of activities of military lawyers, and other aspects were discussed.

