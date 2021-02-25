Baku hosts meeting with Pakistani military delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation led by Major General Kamal Azfar, the Director General Frontier Works Organization of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, issues of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, including in the field of engineering support were discussed. It was emphasized that cooperation between the armies of the two countries that was built on friendly and fraternal relations is successfully developing.

The sides also exchanged views on involving Pakistani specialists in work on clearance of the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as the current state of and prospects for the development of military relations between the two countries.

News.Az

