Baku hosts meeting within Azerbaijan-German military co-op plan - PHOTOS

The Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a meeting on Wednesday in accordance with the plan for cooperation signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany.

Klaus Hütker, a military strategist at the Military Academy of the German Armed Forces, delivered lectures to the students of the Academic Course on Strategic Studies and State Defense Management of Azerbaijan’s Military Academy, the Defense Ministry told APA.



Following the lectures, Klaus Hütker held a meeting with his Azerbaijani colleagues.

