Baku hosts Fifth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (UPDATED)

The Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The session began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Natig Amirov read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s address to the event participants.

Chairman of the 4th Conference of Labour Ministers of the OIC, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adnan Abdullah Al Nuaim addressed the session. Then, the chairman of the 5th OIC Conference of Labor Ministers and the composition of the Bureau were elected.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, who was elected as the chair of the conference, emphasized that the OIC conference has created an opportunity for the expansion of relations between the member countries as well as active exchange of experience.

Babayev highlighted the importance of the OIC Labour Centre established in Baku in terms of studying and applying the innovations applied in each country by other member states, as well as conducting mutual exchange of experience in this regard.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha also underlined the importance of the conference in terms of expanding cooperation among the member states.

