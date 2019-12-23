Baku hosts NATO Advance Cyber Defence training courses

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Advanced Cyber Defence training courses have kicked off in Baku under the “NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme” between the Ministry of Defense

The primary objective of this course is to provide Azerbaijani civil servants that hold key roles in cyber security with an advanced training on operational cyber security and cyber security technology contents for ensuring cyber resilience in Azerbaijan. The course is tailored for Azerbaijan and focuses on the cyber security and the defence needs of the country. All lectures will be complemented with laboratory sessions in order to improve trainees' competencies.

The attendants who have successfully complete the courses, which will last until December 28, will receive certificates.

