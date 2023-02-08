Baku hosts NATO training course

+ ↺ − 16 px

The training course on the topic “Operations assessment at all levels of warfare” was conducted by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2023 of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan with NATO, News.Az reports.

At the training course held at the National Defense University, the participants were given a briefing, and detailed information on the mobile training scenario, tasks and purposes.

During the course, briefings on "NATO and military cooperation", "NATO operations planning process", "NATO operations assessment", "NATO operations analysis systems and comprehensive approach" and other topics will be presented, as well as various classes will be held on the mentioned topics.

Servicemen from different types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in the course, which is to last until February 10 of the year.

News.Az