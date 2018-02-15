Baku hosts next meeting of Azerbaijan-Qatar intergovernmental commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next session of Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Intergovernmental Commission has been held in Baku.

According to Ministry of Emergency Situations, execution of protocol of the first session held in 2017 in Baku, current situation of bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and technical fields were considered.

Moreover, priorities of future cooperation between representatives of relevant bodies of the both countries and issues on the next meeting of the commission were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az