Baku hosts Non-Aligned Movement Youth Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit has got underway in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

The summit brings together young representatives from more than 60 NAM member states, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out President Ilham Aliyev’s message to the summit participants at the opening ceremony.

The summit will focus on the issue of transforming the NAM Youth Network, established in November 2021, into an international organization. If an appropriate agreement is reached in this matter, it is expected to adopt a decision to transform the network into an organization, as well as on the approval of the logo and flag of the organization to be created.

News.Az