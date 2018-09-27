Baku hosts official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony

An official opening ceremony of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, AzerTag reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony.

The Azerbaijani and Russian presidents made speeches at the event.

News.Az

News.Az