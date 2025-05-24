Baku hosts official reception honoring Georgia’s Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official reception in honor of Georgia's Independence Day was held in Baku.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Zurab Pataradze, Georgia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, spoke about the importance of regional and global peace and stability, emphasizing that the Georgian government remains committed to a policy of peaceful conflict resolution.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also delivered a speech, highlighting the high level of cooperation between the two countries in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

Gafarova expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to contribute to the development and progress of both peoples in the near future.

The event featured renditions of national songs from both Georgia and Azerbaijan.

