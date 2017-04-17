Baku hosts Open Innovations Startup Tour 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku today plays host to the Open Innovations Startup Tour 2017.

Report informs that in framework of the event Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Skolkovo Foundation of the Russian Federation will identify the best startups of Azerbaijan for the first time.

The project's founder Valeria Shakhova said that such events inspire further development and improvement of the work: "Currently, we are conducting clinical studies and working diligently to acquire the status of a resident of the Skolkovo Foundation".

Kanan Bayramov, Acting Director of the "High-Tech Park" LLC subordinated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said that Open Innovations Startup Tour is the first event with Russian colleagues, co-organized by Skolkovo Foundation: "It shows scale of the event, the quality and great purpose".

Notably, within startup tour, awareness sessions on global trends and international experiences, trainings for the development of personal and professional qualities of entrepreneurs and a competition will be held for local startups.

Biomedicine, information technologies and industry trends are essential for the projects to participate in the competition.

In addition to the award, the 1st place winner of the competition will be eligible to participate in the “Startup Village” start-up conference, to be organized in Skolkovo technopark for technology entrepneurs, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be awarded other prizes.

Also, participants will be able to try "GenerationS" acceleration programs.

