Baku hosts opening ceremony of World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29 - VIDEO

On November 12, the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed heads of state and government, as well as leaders of delegations participating in the Summit, News.Az reports.A family photo was taken following the welcoming ceremony.President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Summit.Following his speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Former Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), also addressed the summit.A special video message from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station was presented at the Summit.This was followed by a cultural program.

