Baku hosts opening of 2023 Judo Grand Slam

The opening ceremony of the Judo Grand Slam 2023, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Vizer and representatives of sports community.

In their opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva and President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev highlighted the development of sports in Azerbaijan, as well as President Ilham Aliyev’s special attention and support shown to Azerbaijani athletes.

The Baku-hosted 2023 Judo Grand Slam runs between September 22 and 24, bringing together 452 judokas from 61 nations.

News.Az