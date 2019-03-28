Baku hosts planning conference of "Sea Cup-2019" int’l contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces host a planning conference of the "Sea Cup-2019" international contest to be organized in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan.

The conference held with the participation of delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan, discussed issues and upcoming work related to the preparation for the "Sea Cup-2019" international contest. Then there was an inspection of the training facility as the venue for the competition.

The delegations of the countries participating in the "Sea Cup-2019" expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan for organizing the competitions and the attention they pay to them.

News.Az

