Baku hosts presentation of Caspian Expert Club

Presentation of the Caspian Expert Club project was held in Baku April 3 at a round table titled "Russia-Azerbaijan: 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations. Partnership Strategy.”

The presentation was held by the head of the Caspian-Eurasia Center Andrey Syzranov, Trend reports.

The new initiative should unite experts of the region that could communicate both in person and via web-conferences, according to Syzranov.

Expert communities from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have already joined this format, he said.

As part of the new project, the sides will discuss the Caspian Sea’s status, cooperation of the Caspian countries, and formation of a common media area of the Caspian region.

Meanwhile, Ali Hajizade, a member of the Caspian Expert Club, said the purpose of the new expert community is to close the gap in the media sector of the Caspian region, if possible.

