Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life

The Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD) hosts a roundtable on the role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life.

The event brings together MPs, government officials, scientists, representatives of NGOs and political parties, IPA CIS and TURKPA, and IPA CIS IIMDD`s branches in Chisinau and Bishkek.

The roundtable will feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including reforms to ensure gender equality in Azerbaijan, relevant laws and state programs, women`s involvement in the country`s social and political life, and state gender policy.

