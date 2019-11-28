Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts roundtable with participation of delegation of Visegrad Group

Baku hosts roundtable with participation of delegation of Visegrad Group

A roundtable with the participation of delegations of the Foreign Ministries of Vishgrad Group (the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary) is underway in Baku.

The event features discussions on energy issues, EU-Azerbaijan relations, including the EU's relationship with the Caspian region and neighboring countries.

