Baku hosts "Sea Cup-2017" planning conference

A planning conference of the international contest "Sea Cup-2017" to be held in August of this year in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan was held in Baku with the participation of the delegations of the Naval Forces from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

During the conference, the rules of the contest, security issues, as well as social and cultural events to be organized during the competitions were discussed. Then the participants of the conference inspected the training center, where the contest will be held.

At the end, the final protocol of the conference was signed.

