Baku hosts solemn opening ceremony of 2018 World Judo Championships

President Ilham Aliyev attends the ceremony

A solemn opening ceremony of the 2018 World Judo Championships has got underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members, President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer as well as state and government officials attend the ceremony.

