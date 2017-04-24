Baku hosts solemn opening of 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The solemn opening of the 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival has been held at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev said festival marks the 90th anniversary of the world-renowned cellist. The minister said that President Ilham Aliyev ordered holding a number of events on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of Mstislav Rostropovich.

“I also want to thank all the musicians who will take part in this festival, and will present their performances throughout these days,” the minister added.

President of Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation Olga Rostropovich expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First vice-president Mehriban Aliyeva as well as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for assistance in organizing the event.

The ceremony then featured performance of Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.

