Baku hosts solemn opening of Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival

A solemn opening ceremony of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival has been held in Baku.

The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, representatives of state and public organizations and music lovers attended the event.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli was a founder of an opera genre not only in Azerbaijan, but the East and created the first Muslim opera in the Islamic world.

His unique synthesis of Oriental and Western music significantly promoted the classical music traditions in the East and opened a page of classical music patterns.

The festival will last until September 30.

