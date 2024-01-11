Baku hosts Tourism Industry Entities Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies (ATAA), the Forum entitled “Results of the year of tourism industry entities and challenges on the eve of the COP29” has today kicked off at the Baku Convention Center, News.Az reports.

The event, bringing together around 1000 participants, started with the performance of the national anthem, as the participants honored the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs, who gave their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

Addressing the event, ATAA Chairman of Board Goydaniz Gahramanov described the year 2023 as successful period in terms of development of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry. He also highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s special attention and care to the sphere of tourism, underscoring Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts for further enhancement of the relevant field.

Other speakers included Chairman of Board of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Eldar Alimuradov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Tourist Guides Association Tural Musayev, and Chairman of Board of the Azerbaijan Travel Bloggers Association Azer Garibov.

The speakers pointed out the importance of choosing Azerbaijan as the host country for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The event also featured the adoption of the declaration.

News.Az