Baku hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliamentary delegations

Baku hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliamentary delegations

A trilateral meeting of the delegations of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan is being held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan in Baku. 

The adoption of the Baku Declaration is expected at the meeting.

The declaration will cover issues of strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan, further strengthening the political ties of the three countries, etc.


News.Az 

