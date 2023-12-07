Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts VI meeting of Azerbaijan-UK intergovernmental commission

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other spheres.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.


