Baku hosts working meeting of int’l contest ‘Sea Cup-2017’

A joint protocol was signed as a result of the working meeting held with the participation of heads of delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

A working meeting of the international contest “Sea Cup-2017”, planned to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in August, was held in Baku March 17, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told APA.



The document reflects the issues related to the qualitative organization and conducting of an international competition for the training of crews of surface ships of the participating countries.



The protocol provides for an examination of the venue of competition, preparation of the training facilities, an arrival, accommodation, provision and departure of participants, including various representatives, as well as a number of other issues.

