Baku hosts working meeting of military medical specialists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A working meeting of military medical specialists of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia began in Baku.

As part of the cooperation in the field of military medicine, Chief of the Main Military Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Natig Aliyev met with delegations led by representative of Turkey, Colonel Yusuf Gundogdu and representative of Georgia, Colonel Avtandil Abashidze.

During the meeting, participants have been presented briefings on the medical support structures of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as exchanged views on studying best practices in the field of cooperation and preparing a joint action plan.

News.Az

News.Az