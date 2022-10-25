Baku hosts working meeting of STANAG test commissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2022 signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Latvia’s Defense Ministry, a working meeting between the STANAG test commissions was held at the National Defense University on October 25.

An exchange of experience in the compilation of STANAG English language tests was held at the meeting, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The sides also exchanged views on moderation, mutual usage, and verification of test materials.

News.Az