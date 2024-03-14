11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 11th Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World” has started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.

x x x

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has become a leading international platform for addressing global challenges and raising awareness within the global community. As a result, interest in the events organized by the Center is increasing year by year.

The 11th Global Baku Forum, themed “Fixing the Fractured World", welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security. Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, relations with the European Union and its neighbors, youth policy, ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality, scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.

News.Az