Baku: Illegal 'charter' between occupied Lachin and French Alfortville annuled

Baku welcomes the decision of the Val-de-Marne department to appeal to court.

"The Armenian lobby circles operating in France have been trying to sign unlawful documents in the name of 'brotherhood' between the occupied cities of Azerbaijan and France's cities and towns since 2013 and use such steps to promote the so-called regime," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"As a result of the joint work carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, the illegal "charter" signed between Azerbaijan's occupied Lachin and the city Alfortville of the Province of Loize in 2017 has been annuled.

"On June 30, 2017, the city council of Alfortville decided to sign an unlawful "charter". On August 30, 2017, the prefect of the Val-de-Marne department applied to Alfortville city council regarding a voluntary abolition of the decision, but remained unanswered," the spokesman said.

According to him, in this regard, the prefect filed a lawsuit to the court for the administrative abolition of the illegal "charter" signed on 17 November 2017

Nevertheless, based on the decision of the city council, on 20 November 2017, the mayor of Alfortville signed the unlawful "charter."

"On March 8, 2018, the first hearing of the case was held and the public prosecutor filed a complaint with the Court on the violation of paragraphs L1115-1 of the General Code of France on Local Self-Government Bodies (in conformity with the provisions of the agreements signed by those agencies under French international obligations) demanding to annul 'the charter'.



"As a result, on 12 April 2018, the Alfortville City Council was forced to abolish the decision of June 2017 on the signing of the unlawful charter ("Charte d'amitié entreAlfortville et Berdzor") adopted through voting (41 voted for and 1 abstained). It should be noted that seven members of the city council are Armenians.

"Mayor of Alfortville, Michel Gerchinovitz, said in a statement on the cancellation of the decision, that "in order to prevent the persecution, on April 12, I asked the city council to cancel the decision. Otherwise, this would be a judicial act that would damage 'artsakh diplomacy'.

"We welcome the decision of the Val-de-Marne department to appeal to the court for the elimination of the illegal 'charter' and expect the French central executive authorities and the prefect to take the same step in order to eliminate other illegal "charters".

"At the same time, we urge the French Foreign Ministry and other responsible agencies of the country to take strict steps to prevent the illegal activities in our occupied territories by French local authorities, including the illegal visits to this area," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

