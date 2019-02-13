Baku: Impossible to understand Pashinyan’s position based on his statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan not to exacerbate the existing situation by h

“It’s impossible to understand the position of Nikol Pashinyan, based on his statements,” Abdullayeva said. “On one hand, he speaks of the importance of creating peaceful conditions for resolving the conflict, but on the other hand, he is trying to change the format of the negotiation process, trying to accuse Azerbaijan of “aggressive rhetoric”, noting that allegedly the country is preparing the population not for peace, but for war. The truth is that it’s not the “aggressive rhetoric” of Azerbaijan, but the aggressive actions of Armenia.”

She noted that Azerbaijan, despite the occupation of 20 percent of its territories and the presence of one million IDPs, is negotiating with Armenia for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“Azerbaijan encourages the benefit and development that the conflict’s resolution will bring to the region,” she said. “The sooner the Armenian prime minister understands the truth about the benefits that the conflict’s resolution will bring to the region and specifically to his country, the faster he will realize the “economic revolution” promised to the population of Armenia.”

Abdullayeva called Pashinyan’s statement in the Armenian parliament about the participation of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiations, as well as the words by his press secretary that the members of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan as “a right approach”.

“Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent areas are an integral part of Azerbaijan, recognized internationally and currently under occupation by the Armenian Armed Forces, and the entire international community recognizes the members of the Armenian community living there as citizens of Azerbaijan,” said Abdullayeva.

She stressed that the statements made by the Armenian leadership so far raise more questions than contribute to creating appropriate conditions for the development of the region and ensuring peace for the sake of well-being.

“This is the position of the leadership of Armenia,” she said. “Naturally, all these useless comments don’t help the appeals of the Armenian side to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az