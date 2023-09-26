Baku in regular contact with representatives of Garabagh Armenians: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is in regular contact with the International Community of the Red Cross (ICRC) and also directly with representatives of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region to be responsive to humanitarian needs on the ground, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that since yesterday, hospitals in Agdam, Sabirabad and Saatly regions of Azerbaijan vacated to receive a substantial number of patients from Khankendi and these hospitals were reinforced with additional medical staff.

“Medicines and other medical stuff, specially to treat burns have been sent. Additionally, food aid was also delivered. It will be continued today and the following days as well,” he said.

“Helicopter with a medical team was ensured with access from Armenia to Garabagh to take the persons in need of medical support and provide medical care on the ground. We are currently working on providing ICRC with exceptional access through the Gorus-Gafan-Eyvazli-Fuzuli-Shusha-Khankendi road for medical evacuations and aid delivery,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az