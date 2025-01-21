Baku Initiative Group, Ka Ubuntu independence movement sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Ka Ubuntu independence movement signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Independence of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and The Island’s Path to Sovereignty" conference in Baku on Tuesday.

The document was inked by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, and Romain Catambara, Chairman of the Ka Ubuntu independence movement, News.Az reports, citing local media. The document provides for cooperation between BIG and Ka Ubuntu across political, educational and healthcare domains.

